MOSCOW: A man was killed by Ukrainian shelling of the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He added that another civilian was wounded.

Belgorod has come under frequent shelling and drone attacks from Ukraine in the course of the war.

It is next to the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces staged a major cross-border attack this week.