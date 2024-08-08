AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 Decreased By -20 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,336 Decreased By -44.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 77,114 Decreased By -76.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,847 Decreased By -55.4 (-0.22%)
Israel army chief vows to eliminate new Hamas chief

AFP Published 08 Aug, 2024 06:22am

JERUSALEM: Israel’s army chief vowed to pursue and eliminate Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday after he was named leader of Hamas following the killing of his predecessor in Tehran last week.

“We will strive to find him, attack him, and have them replace the head of the political bureau again,” Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi told soldiers, according to a statement issued by his spokesman.

“We have carried out very important operations in recent weeks, we’ve killed the most senior commanders of our most dangerous enemies, and we are not stopping.”

