Zardari for discouraging spread of fake news

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari underlined the need for discouraging the spread of fake news and disinformation by promoting a culture of fact-checking and verifying information.

He said the media should uphold the highest standards of journalism and play its role in promoting tolerance, unity and ethical values in the society. The president expressed these views while talking to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Muhammad Saleem, who called on him and presented the Pemra Report 2021-23, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

Talking to the Pemra chairman, the president said that modern communication technologies had opened up new challenges and the media needed to play a responsible and constructive role in shaping public opinion. He said that a code of conduct regarding the spread of misinformation and propaganda should be observed.

