AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,336 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 77,114 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,847 No Change 0 (0%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION
Pakistan Print 2024-08-08

Zardari for discouraging spread of fake news

Naveed Butt Published August 8, 2024 Updated August 8, 2024 07:28am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari underlined the need for discouraging the spread of fake news and disinformation by promoting a culture of fact-checking and verifying information.

He said the media should uphold the highest standards of journalism and play its role in promoting tolerance, unity and ethical values in the society. The president expressed these views while talking to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Muhammad Saleem, who called on him and presented the Pemra Report 2021-23, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

Talking to the Pemra chairman, the president said that modern communication technologies had opened up new challenges and the media needed to play a responsible and constructive role in shaping public opinion. He said that a code of conduct regarding the spread of misinformation and propaganda should be observed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Asif Ali Zardari PEMRA Fake News President Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

