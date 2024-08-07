AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 Decreased By -20 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,336 Decreased By -44.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 77,114 Decreased By -76.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,847 Decreased By -55.4 (-0.22%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France’s Macron urges Iran counterpart to avoid Mideast escalation

AFP Published August 7, 2024

PARIS: France’s President Emmanuel Macron urged his Iranian counterpart in a phone call Wednesday “to do everything to avoid a new military escalation” in the Middle East, the French presidency said.

“A new military escalation would be in no one’s interest, including Iran, and would lastingly harm regional stability,” Macron told Masoud Pezeshkian according to his office.

The French president called for an end to a “logic of reprisals” and for the “protection of civilian populations”.

Fears of a military escalation between Iran and Israel have surged following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Palestinian group Hamas, in Tehran last week.

Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for the attack. Haniyeh was in the city for Pezeshkian’s inauguration ceremony, though Israel has not commented.

US doesn’t want ‘escalation’ with Iran but will defend Israel: Blinken

Lebanese group Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, has also threatened to retaliate after Israel said it killed one of its military commanders in Beirut just hours before the Tehran attack.

Hezbollah is the most prominent member of Iran-backed regional armed groups opposed to Israel and the United States.

The grouping also includes Hamas, Iraqi militias and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“Iran should also commit to calling the destabilising actors that it supports to the greatest restraint to avoid a conflagration,” Macron said.

Pezeshkian earlier Wednesday called on the United States and other Western countries to halt their support for Israel.

Haniyeh’s killing came almost 10 months into an Israeli military offensive that has ravaged the Gaza Strip, and which was sparked by an unprecedented Hamas attack on southern Israel.

Emmanuel Macron Palestinians Ismail Haniyeh Israel and Hamas Masoud Pezeshkian

Comments

200 characters

France’s Macron urges Iran counterpart to avoid Mideast escalation

Pakistan stands with Bangladesh, hopes for a swift return to normalcy: FO

Bangladesh army refused to suppress protest, sealing Sheikh Hasina’s fate

FM Dar calls for durable, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

PTI challenges Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 in SC

‘No capacity payments’ received since PPA expiry in October 2022, says KAPCO

PTI’s Aliya Hamza released from jail after bail in May 9 cases

KSE-100 closes marginally in the red as profit-taking erases early gains

Pakistan’s pharma company BF Biosciences looks to raise at least Rs1.38bn through IPO

New Bangladesh police chief vows probe into protest killings, offers apology

Yunus urges Bangladeshis to ‘get ready to build the country’

Read more stories