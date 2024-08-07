AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
Pakistan

PTI’s Aliya Hamza released from jail after bail in May 9 cases

BR Web Desk Published August 7, 2024 Updated August 7, 2024 08:02pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza was released from Gujranwala Jail on Wednesday after her release orders were submitted earlier in the day.

Hamza walked out of the jail and departed in a family vehicle, as PTI’s official X account confirmed her release.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) also ordered law enforcement agencies not to arrest Aliyah Hamza in any new cases without the court’s permission until August 29.

LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi issued the ruling while hearing a petition filed by Hamza Jameel, Aliya’s husband, who sought protective bail to prevent further arrests in cases she was unaware of.

“No agency will arrest Aliya Hamza without permission of the LHC,” Justice Najafi declared.

The court also requested a report from the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan by the next hearing date, detailing any First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against Aliya.

