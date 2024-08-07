AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 Decreased By -20 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,336 Decreased By -44.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 77,114 Decreased By -76.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,847 Decreased By -55.4 (-0.22%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Sanam Saeed speaks about reaction to ‘Barzakh’, importance of cross-border exchange

BR Life & Style Published 07 Aug, 2024 04:58pm

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed spoke to Hindustan Times on Tuesday about her latest show, ‘Barzakh’, benefits of cultural exchange between Pakistan and India and plans to work in India.

She addressed the reaction to her show as “overwhelming”, in an interview that was published on the same day as the producers of ‘Barzakh’ announced the removal of the show from YouTube Pakistan due to a backlash to some themes in the show by the audience.

The decision came after the show received severe criticism over its LGBTQ-themed content, which had been a topic of heated debate since its debut two weeks ago.

“The feedback has been quite overwhelming,” she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“‘Mesmerised’, ‘blown away’ and ‘proud’ are just the adjectives that I’ve gotten to hear,” she said, recounting the feedback about the show.

“There are so many things and factors that have stimulated people in terms of the cinematography, the grading, the colour palette, the costumes, and the acting.”

“People are really overwhelmed, intrigued, curious and have slowly understood that this is not a show that they can just binge watch. It’s something that they have to really focus on and watch with a lot of attention.”

The first episode of the 6-part series has so far accumulated over 4 million views on YouTube. However some viewers have objected to the themes of the show calling it “provocative” and “indecent”.

The actor added how the show was an “eye-opener” for audiences in India, citing how “Indian people really got an insight into their long lost siblings,” the actor was quoted as saying.

She added how Pakistanis are accustomed to observing Indian culture through Bollywood and Star Plus. But Indians do not have an avenue for insight into ours.

“It was this really beautiful exchange that happened (through the platform, Zindagi) where people’s eyes were opened up.”

The series was produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi, the Indian subcontinent focused programming block on streamer ZEE5 Global.

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ to be pulled from YouTube Pakistan over public backlash

On working in India she said, “I never came to India to work, so I cannot say that I miss it because I haven’t experienced it. But with time, things will happen”.

She cited the importance of cultural exchange between the two nations citing that, “It’s a big enough deal that Zee collaborates with us and that we have this cross-cultural exchange.

“When actors from the other side of the border feel confident and safe enough to act with us, and things change, then that exchange will definitely happen”.

“We have had festivals where we have had Indian actors come to Pakistan and be a part of the festival. We have had our superstars go to India and act. So, it’s just a matter of time when art and culture can merge again,” she added.

India Pakistan Sanam Saeed

Comments

200 characters

Sanam Saeed speaks about reaction to ‘Barzakh’, importance of cross-border exchange

Bangladesh army refused to suppress protest, sealing Sheikh Hasina’s fate

PTI challenges Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 in SC

‘No capacity payments’ received since PPA expiry in October 2022, says KAPCO

KSE-100 closes marginally in the red as profit-taking erases early gains

Pakistan’s pharma company BF Biosciences looks to raise at least Rs1.38bn through IPO

Yunus urges Bangladeshis to ‘get ready to build the country’

MCB Bank posts earnings of Rs16.8bn in 2Q2024, up over 14% YoY

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

FO in contact with US on Pakistani man charged with alleged ties to Iran

Oil prices rebound from multi-month lows on Mideast tensions

Read more stories