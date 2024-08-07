Sanam Saeed speaks about reaction to ‘Barzakh’, importance of cross-border exchange

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed spoke to Hindustan Times on Tuesday about her latest show, ‘Barzakh’, benefits of cultural exchange between Pakistan and India and plans to work in India.

She addressed the reaction to her show as “overwhelming”, in an interview that was published on the same day as the producers of ‘Barzakh’ announced the removal of the show from YouTube Pakistan due to a backlash to some themes in the show by the audience.

The decision came after the show received severe criticism over its LGBTQ-themed content, which had been a topic of heated debate since its debut two weeks ago.

“The feedback has been quite overwhelming,” she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“‘Mesmerised’, ‘blown away’ and ‘proud’ are just the adjectives that I’ve gotten to hear,” she said, recounting the feedback about the show.

“There are so many things and factors that have stimulated people in terms of the cinematography, the grading, the colour palette, the costumes, and the acting.”

“People are really overwhelmed, intrigued, curious and have slowly understood that this is not a show that they can just binge watch. It’s something that they have to really focus on and watch with a lot of attention.”

The first episode of the 6-part series has so far accumulated over 4 million views on YouTube. However some viewers have objected to the themes of the show calling it “provocative” and “indecent”.

The actor added how the show was an “eye-opener” for audiences in India, citing how “Indian people really got an insight into their long lost siblings,” the actor was quoted as saying.

She added how Pakistanis are accustomed to observing Indian culture through Bollywood and Star Plus. But Indians do not have an avenue for insight into ours.

“It was this really beautiful exchange that happened (through the platform, Zindagi) where people’s eyes were opened up.”

The series was produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi, the Indian subcontinent focused programming block on streamer ZEE5 Global.

On working in India she said, “I never came to India to work, so I cannot say that I miss it because I haven’t experienced it. But with time, things will happen”.

She cited the importance of cultural exchange between the two nations citing that, “It’s a big enough deal that Zee collaborates with us and that we have this cross-cultural exchange.

“When actors from the other side of the border feel confident and safe enough to act with us, and things change, then that exchange will definitely happen”.

“We have had festivals where we have had Indian actors come to Pakistan and be a part of the festival. We have had our superstars go to India and act. So, it’s just a matter of time when art and culture can merge again,” she added.