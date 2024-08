NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling was stable against the US dollar on Wednesday, LSEG data showed.

At 0807 GMT, the shilling traded at 129.00/130.00 per dollar, the same as Tuesday’s closing rate.

On Tuesday the central bank lowered its benchmark lending rate to 12.75% from 13.00% previously, saying there was scope to ease policy gradually as inflation had fallen below the midpoint of its target range.