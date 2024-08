NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling firmed slightly in early trade on Monday and it was expected to strengthen further, fuelled by dollar inflows from the tea sector, traders said.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 129.25/130.25 per dollar at 0728 GMT, an improvement from Friday’s closing rate of 129.50/130.50.

Traders said the shilling was yet to react to Fitch’s sovereign rating downgrade on Friday.