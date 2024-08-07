AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,176 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 25,317 Decreased By -64 (-0.25%)
KSE100 77,114 Decreased By -76.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,847 Decreased By -55.4 (-0.22%)
Markets

Most Gulf markets extend gains as US recession fear fades

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 01:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Gulf stock markets rose in early Wednesday trade, on course to extend their comeback from an aggressive sell-off in global stocks earlier in the week triggered by fears of a possible US recession.

US Federal Reserve policymakers pushed back on Monday against the notion that weaker than expected July jobs data means that the economy is in a recessionary freefall.

Markets are pricing in a 65% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates by 50 basis points in September, the CME FedWatch tool shows, compared with 85% a day ago.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.8%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco advancing 1.7%.

Aramco will buy from Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical a 22.5% stake in their petrochemical joint venture Petro Rabigh for $702 million, the companies said on Wednesday, outlining a turnaround strategy for the loss-making venture.

On Monday, Aramco reported a second-quarter net profit of 109.01 billion riyals ($29.04 billion), beating a company-provided median estimate from 15 analysts of $27.7 billion.

Dubai’s main share index rose 2%, led by a 4.2% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Most Gulf markets rebound as Fed calms investor nerves

Meanwhile, Dubai’s main airport is on track to handle a record number of passengers this year after an 8% year-on-year increase in the first six months, operator Dubai Airports said on Wednesday. In Abu Dhabi, the index added 1.4%.

The Qatari benchmark, however, eased 0.2%, hit by a 0.1% decrease in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank .

US Federal Reserve MENA Gulf stocks Qatari benchmark

