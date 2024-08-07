AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,176 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 25,317 Decreased By -64 (-0.25%)
KSE100 77,114 Decreased By -76.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,847 Decreased By -55.4 (-0.22%)
Real Madrid edges Chelsea while AC Milan wins on penalties

AFP Published 07 Aug, 2024 01:37pm
Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: Reigning Champions League and La Liga champion Real Madrid concluded a pre-season US tour on Tuesday with a 2-1 triumph over Chelsea while AC Milan won on penalties after playing Barcelona to a 2-2 draw.

There were 62,617 spectators at the home stadium of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina to watch Vinicius Junior make his first start in the warm-up matches for Real Madrid’s La Liga opener in 12 days.

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos knocked a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner in the 19th minute to give Real a 1-0 lead.

Brahim Diaz fired in a left-footed kick from a difficult angle in the 27th minute to double the Spanish side’s lead, sliding the ball from the left just inside the backline and across the empty goal into the far right side.

English striker Noni Madueke answered in the 39th minute with a header from the right side of the six-yard box, but Chelsea could not manage an equalizer.

Tens of thousands to welcome Mbappe to Real Madrid

In the other club friendly match, AC Milan and Barcelona played to a 2-2 draw in Baltimore before the Italian side won 4-3 on penalties.

Luka Jovic scored in the 10th minute off an assist from Christian Pulisic, and Pulisic himself scoring from a difficult angle in the 15th minute from the left side into the top right corner to give the Italian side a 2-0 edge.

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski answered for Barcelona in the 22nd minute and netted the equalizer in the 58th minute.

