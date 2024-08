Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s Kursk region is another ‘terrorist’ attack against civilians, the RIA state news agency cited Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Wednesday.

Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at factory in Kursk region, Russian official says

“This is another terrorist act,” Zakharova told Russian radio broacaster Sputnik, the agency said. “It is obviously directed against a peaceful population, against a civilian population.”