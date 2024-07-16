Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at factory in Kursk region, Russian official says

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2024 10:48am

A Ukraine drone attack sparked a fire at a factory producing electrical devices and components in the town of Korenevo in Russia’s Kursk region, the interim governor of the region bordering Ukraine said on Tuesday.

“None of the workers were injured,” Alexei Smirnov, the governor, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine drone attack kills 5 in Russian border village

The Russian Defence Ministry said air defence systems destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one drone over the Kursk region.

