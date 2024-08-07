AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
Aug 07, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-07

PFA & PCJCCI, Ecommerce Pvt Ltd collaborates

Recorder Report Published August 7, 2024 Updated August 7, 2024 06:47am

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) collaborated with Ecommerce Pvt Ltd and Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) for the 16th Food Agri Livestock Asia 2024 Exhibition in Lahore.

Moazzam Ghurki President PCJCCI said that with the strategic support of the Punjab Food Authority & PCJCCI, Ecommerce Pvt Ltd will host the 16th Food Agri Livestock Asia & Plastic Packaging Paper Print Asia 2024 Exhibition, taking place from 9 to 11 August, 2024, at the Lahore Expo Centre.

This event, will feature over 350 participants and both international and local, showcasing the latest in food processing, packaging, ingredients, machinery, and technology. Exhibitors and Visitors will be coming from more than 11 countries, including China, Turkey, Iran, Thailand, Malaysia, Russia, Belarus, UAE, Qatar and more.

Dr Khursheed Nizam, President E-Commerce Gateway Pvt Ltd said that must join us for this premier gathering of industry leaders, professionals, and key stakeholders and to explore innovations, trends, and new products, and seize the opportunity for networking, business development, and knowledge exchange.

Uzair Nizam, President of Food Agri Livestock Asia exhibition, said that they “were committed to promoting trade and industry through high-quality exhibitions, conferences and activities.”

The Director General of the PFA, said that “the Punjab Food Authority has always made all efforts ensures the safety and quality of food products in the region, enhancing standards and protecting public health.”

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that the exhibition is being held in international standard and has additional events for the three days: The event will additionally have a 3-day black box Salonnaire Competition featuring renowned culinary chefs from around the world including UK, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka, Europe, and more.

In addition, the event will have a 3-day Future Food Tech Summit/conference. A 3-day Mango Festival celebrating the king of fruits will also be held at the event. Join us to drive innovation, foster partnerships, and propel the industry towards sustainable growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCJCCI PFA Ecommerce Pvt Ltd Food Agri Livestock Asia 2024 Exhibition

