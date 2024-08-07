AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
CJP donates 31,680sqft of land to B’stan govt

Terence J Sigamony Published 07 Aug, 2024 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa donated 31,680 square feet land, owned by him and Qazi Azmat Isa to the Balochistan government, free of charge.

In this regard, the CJP and Qazi Azmat wrote a letter to the chief secretary of Balochistan, which says the land, measuring 31,680 square feet and located adjacent to the Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat, is intended to be used as an Environmental Centre for the benefit of the public.

The CJ expressed his desire to offer the land license to the provincial government at no cost and included documents detailing the terms and conditions of the license.

He also mentioned that if the government agrees, this gift will be presented to the public on the joyous occasion of August 14, 2024.

The donation of the land for the Environmental Centre was officially declared in the letter, which was signed by both Qazi Azmat Isa and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the president of Pakistan, prime minister of Pakistan, the governor of Balochistan, and the chief minister of Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

