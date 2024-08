KARACHI: The local gold prices on Tuesday saw a slight fall as the global bullion value again receded close to $2400 an ounce, traders said.

Gold prices declined by Rs500 and Rs428 to Rs256,000 per tola and Rs219, 479 per 10 grams.

The domestic silver prices also saw a decline by Rs50 and Rs43 to Rs2850 per tola and Rs2443.41 per 10 grams, separately, traders added.

