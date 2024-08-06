AGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-06

Nawaz not resigned from PML-N presidency: PML-N

Published August 6, 2024

LAHORE: The PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed as fake the notification circulating on social media claiming that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has resigned from the presidency of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a message posted on social media, Maryam stated that the notification regarding the resignation of the party head is false.

It may be noted that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was elected as the PML-N president unopposed on May 28, 2024, after six years.

Moreover, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, while addressing a ceremony here Monday said since 2019, August 5 is observed as Youm-e Istehsal-e-Kashmir. She lamented that today, the occupied Kashmir looks like a prison.

Azma Bukhari said that Ismail Haniyeh's entire family has been wiped off the face of the earth. She said that though, politics and differences continue, but, we must understand every conspiracy against this country and thwart it. She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fighting the case of Kashmir at international fora and we stand behind him.

