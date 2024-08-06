Delegation presents NA resolution on Palestine to UN official

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah led a delegation of Parliamentary leaders to the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator to Pakistan’s office and presented the unanimously adopted National Assembly resolution on Palestine.

The Parliamentary delegation included Federal Prime Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, MNAs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Syed Aminul Haque, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Rana Qasim Noon, Dr Nafisa Shah and Shazia Marri.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Assembly of Pakistan has unanimously adopted a resolution condemning brutality in Gaza and the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on 2nd August 2024. The adopted resolution regarded the killing of Hamas top leader as “deliberate conspiracies to sabotage efforts to stop” the ongoing Gaza conflict.

“Haniyeh’s killing in Tehran had added to the angst and grief, and such incidents are seen as deliberate conspiracies to sabotage efforts to stop the ongoing oppression and brutality against Palestinians and to establish peace in the region,” the resolution mentioned. The resolution also noted that “atrocities by Israel on Palestinians have escalated, causing immense suffering and loss of over 40,000 innocent lives so

far, including women and children.”

It also resolved the call for an “immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, and the provision of sustainable and unhindered humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered Palestinians, and immediate withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza.”

Further, the resolution expressed “complete solidarity” with Palestinians and asserted that the “Israeli leadership is intent on expelling the population of Palestine from their homeland.”

