Ali Haider Gillani elected Chairman PAC-II

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2024 06:40am

LAHORE: In a significant development, People’s Party Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly, Ali Haider Gillani, has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Public Accounts Committee-II.

The election took place during a meeting held in Punjab Assembly Committee Room-2. MPA Malik Asad Ali Khokhar proposed Gilani’s name, which was seconded by MPA Shazia Abid, paving the way for his appointment as the chairman. The committee members reposed their trust in Gillani, acknowledging his leadership and integrity.

Expressing his gratitude, Gillani said, “I am thankful to the committee members for entrusting me with this responsibility. I promise to run the committee with honesty and integrity, ensuring transparency and accountability in all its proceedings.”

