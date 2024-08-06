NTU observes Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

FAISALABAD: National Textile University Faisalabad (NTU) observed Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on August 5, 2024 (Monday) by organizing a walk to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people. Rector Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain led the event and stated that India had committed unprecedented barbarism and tyranny against innocent Kashmiris for raising their voices for their fundamental right to self-determination. He mentioned that the Pakistani nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to send a message to the Indian government and the international community that Pakistanis will continue their moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people until they secure their fundamental rights.

Dr Tanveer Hussain highlighted that innocent Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for freedom, and their blood would inevitably lead to a revolution, with India eventually paying for its atrocities. He condemned the siege of Kashmir and urged international leaders to intervene and resolve the Kashmir issue as soon as possible. The walk saw participation from the entire administrative and faculty members of the university, including Dean, Faisalabad Business School, Dr Sajjad Ahmad Baig, Advisor Students, Dr Danish Mahmood Baitab, HOD Weaving, Dr Syed Talha Ali Hamdani, Dr Muhammad Yaseen, Deputy Registrar, Muhammad Waseem, Ajmad Naz, Malik Omair and Sardar Pervez Akhtar, Public Relation Officer, staff and a large number of students.

