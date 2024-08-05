Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh president orders release of jailed ex-PM Khaleda Zia

  • Zia, 78, is in poor health and confined to hospital after she was sentenced to 17 years in prison for graft in 2018
AFP Published August 5, 2024

DHAKA: Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday ordered the release of jailed former prime minister and key opposition leader Khaleda Zia, hours after her arch-rival Sheikh Hasina was ousted and the military took power.

The president’s press team said in a statement that a meeting led by Shahabuddin had “decided unanimously to free Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia immediately”.

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, along with the head of the navy and airforce, and top leaders of several opposition parties including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami party, attended the meeting.

Who is the Bangladesh army chief who announced Hasina’s resignation?

“The meeting has also decided to free all the people who have been arrested during the student protests,” the statement added.

Earlier Monday, Waker said in a broadcast to the nation on state television that Hasina had resigned and the military would form a caretaker government.

“The meeting decided to form an interim government immediately”, it added.

Hasina had sought to quell nationwide protests against her government since early July but she fled the country after brutal unrest on Sunday in which nearly 100 people were killed.

Zia, 78, is in poor health and confined to hospital after she was sentenced to 17 years in prison for graft in 2018.

Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh police Khaleda Zia Bangladesh protestors Bangladeshi students Bangladesh job quota Bangladesh army

Comments

200 characters
KU Aug 05, 2024 09:55pm
Logical decision, protestors are not in control anymore. They have burned public offices, beating police/security, released prisoners from jails n are basically on a revenge spree. Food for thought?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ardl Aug 05, 2024 11:40pm
Khalida is too old and I'll to Rule Volatile Bangladesh.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Bangladesh president orders release of jailed ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Wall Street plunges as US recession fears hurt risk appetite

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses 1,141 points

Oil drops as US recession fears spark broader selloff

US firm presents Aurangzeb proposal to streamline regulatory system in Pakistan

Baloch Yakjehti Committee is a proxy of terrorist organisations, DG ISPR says

Karachi police issues precautionary measures as light rain disrupts flow of traffic

Iran says it does not want regional escalation but must ‘punish’ Israel

Indus Motor again temporarily shuts production citing low inventory

Read more stories