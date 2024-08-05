TLP protest illustrates the complex web of politics in Pakistan

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)’s recent protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people calling on the government to declare the Israeli premier a terrorist, end ties with any firms associated with the country, and make other demands highlights several facets to the party.

First, the party’s performance in the recent general elections, which saw it with a few seats across Pakistan, was disappointing. This pushed the party to the sidelines of the ongoing political narrative.

The group’s prolonged silence had raised questions among its supporters about the leadership’s strategy to reinvigorate the party base. It appears to seek a new narrative to mobilise street power, which has always been its main strength.

Arguably, if it remains quiet, it risks losing its supporters to other parties that are taking center stage in Pakistan’s ongoing political turmoil, particularly the JI, JUI-F, and others.

Moreover, given the TLP’s traditional tapered political agenda, the party found in the Palestine conflict an opportunity that could align with its core ideology while also gaining attention. In framing the Gaza situation, the TLP sought to resonate with its base while attracting media attention and screen time.

Furthermore, the TLP leadership looks to be under increasing pressure regarding the Gaza issue, especially in light of the perceived inaction or muted responses from other political parties. By adopting an aggressive stance, the TLP leadership likely aims to solidify the party’s position as a major political player in Pakistan – capable of challenging any government when desired.

It appears that the protest was influenced, at least in part, by other demonstrations in Islamabad, which may have pushed TLP to demonstrate force as well.

While the immediate gains from the protest may seem limited, the TLP’s ability to engage in discussions with the government on its key demands regarding the Gaza conflict could have significant medium to long-term implications for Pakistan’s domestic political landscape.

After its leadership met with government officials and discussed and broadcast its demands point by point, the party arguably effectively conveyed to its followers that it successfully influenced foreign policy decisions.

This perceived victory from TLP’s perspective is likely to energise the party’s base and potentially attract new followers. TLP’s social media accounts have been celebrating the meeting with the government as a win with some party-linked accounts hinting at the possibility of future protests if these commitments remain fulfilled.

The incident may not have immediately affected Pakistan’s foreign policy, but the event did introduce TLP’s supporters to another issue.

Moreover, the government’s engagement with the TLP on the issue of Gaza highlights a concerning trend in Pakistani politics – the continued reliance on and engagement with these groups for political purposes. This approach risks further complicating efforts to address extremism.

The potential for these actions to deter foreign investment or tourism can be a substantial factor in the medium to long run.

More than anything, the protest and subsequent negotiations with the government have dominated media coverage and public discourse, potentially diverting attention from other pressing national issues. This ability to shape the national conversation, even temporarily, underscores the group’s influence despite its electoral setbacks.

Overall, this recent protest illustrates how domestic politics, religious sentiments, and international issues are intertwined in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s ongoing challenges in managing these groups are starkly illustrated by this incident. How Pakistan’s government handles all stakeholders in its complex political landscape will likely determine its domestic and international trajectory.

