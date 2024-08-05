NDMA rings alarm bells over urban flooding risk in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s National Emergencies Operation Centre anticipated that rain-wind and thundershower (scattered moderate to heavy rainfall) is expected in Karachi Division on Sunday till August 6th as a result of, low-Lying areas of Karachi Division are expected to face urban inundation during the spell.

The public is advised to stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts, a news release said.

The NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public.

“Ensure roofs and windows are properly sealed to prevent water leakage. Clear gutters and drainage systems to avoid water accumulation. Secure any loose items outside that could be blown away or damaged by strong winds and heavy rain. Do not attempt to walk, swim, or drive through flooded waters. Use alternative routes to avoid areas prone to flooding. Be aware of open manholes and submerged obstacles.