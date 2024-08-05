Aug 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-05

NDMA rings alarm bells over urban flooding risk in Karachi

APP Published August 5, 2024 Updated August 5, 2024 11:17am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s National Emergencies Operation Centre anticipated that rain-wind and thundershower (scattered moderate to heavy rainfall) is expected in Karachi Division on Sunday till August 6th as a result of, low-Lying areas of Karachi Division are expected to face urban inundation during the spell.

The public is advised to stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts, a news release said.

The NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public.

“Ensure roofs and windows are properly sealed to prevent water leakage. Clear gutters and drainage systems to avoid water accumulation. Secure any loose items outside that could be blown away or damaged by strong winds and heavy rain. Do not attempt to walk, swim, or drive through flooded waters. Use alternative routes to avoid areas prone to flooding. Be aware of open manholes and submerged obstacles.

NDMA Karachi floods heavy rainfall urban flooding Floods in Pakistan Karachi rain

Comments

200 characters

NDMA rings alarm bells over urban flooding risk in Karachi

PM for accelerating FBR transformation

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 1%

Karachi police issues precautionary measures as light rain disrupts flow of traffic

Youm-e-Istehsal: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz urge world to ensure justice in IIOJK

E-compliance for real-time integration: Taxpayers including those in 14 business categories will have to pay heavy cost

Continuous supply of 150MMCFD RLNG to KE: SNGPL urges PPL to explore possibility

Discos slammed for issuing inflated bills

10-member task force on FBR digitalisation formed

2nd phase of CPEC: PM says fast-paced work in progress

President for resolution of IPP issue thru consensus

Read more stories