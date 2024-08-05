Interview with Nisha Mandani, Founder and President – Our Aim Foundation

‘Our mission is to reach out to people wherever the need arises’

Nisha Mandani co-founded Our Aim Foundation in 2008 with a mission to alleviate poverty and empower communities globally. Under her leadership, the foundation has expanded its reach across the United States, Africa, and South Asia. Mandani’s commitment to humanitarian work has led to international recognition. She has been invited several times to speak at Generations United in Washington, DC, advocating for intergenerational connections and inclusivity, and at the Arab Children Health Congress in Dubai, highlighting the importance of healthcare access for vulnerable populations.

Following are the edited excerpts of a recent conversation BR Research had with her:

BR Research: Tell us about yourself and Our Aim Foundation. What is your vision?

Nisha Mandani: I am the founder of Our Aim Foundation, and I am living in the United States for the past 40 years. From a very young age, I have been passionate about ensuring that children have access to education. When I saw that the children of the maids and workers in our home were not attending school, I urged and insisted that they should be given the opportunity to learn. This belief in the fundamental rights of every individual to have access to basic needs such as food, shelter, water, and education, regardless of their birthplace or social status, was instilled in me early on.

Growing up, I observed cultural practices in South Asian countries like India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, where household help would often eat separately. I made it a point to eat with them, a tradition I uphold to this day, as a testament to my belief in equality and respect for all.

I have been an educator all my life. Sixteen years ago, my passion led me to establish Our Aim Foundation. It brings me immense joy to see how much we have grown since then. Our foundation has positively impacted 6 million lives so far. One of our core principles is ensuring that 100 percent of the funds we receive are directed to our projects on the ground. To date, we have touched the lives of over 950,000 individuals, provided healthcare to 1.5 million people, and established approximately 2,900 water facilities. These accomplishments fill us with pride, knowing that we have made a significant difference in the lives of many.

BRR: What countries are you covering and where is the head office based?

NM: Our vision and mission are to reach out to people wherever the need arises. We began our program in America, addressing the need for companionship, love, attention, empathy, and values more than just shelter, food, and necessities. We connected high school children with elderly people who, despite living in well-maintained houses with system-linked facilities, often face isolation and loneliness. Our research revealed that many of these elderly individuals were living in depression due to isolation, with some even experiencing suicidal thoughts. To address this, we created a program that connected our youth, who were losing values and empathy due to living in nuclear families, with the elderly. It took us a year to develop this program with the help of various organizations, and it was very well recognized, even up to the White House.

During a visit to Africa, I encountered a three-year-old boy carrying a large bucket, collecting water from a puddle for his dying mother. This heartbreaking sight motivated us to start digging bore wells and eventually establish clinics and schools in Africa.

In Pakistan, we have established schools and provided extensive medical assistance. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we supplied rations to as many daily wagers as possible in slums, rural, and remote areas. Our efforts also extended to Türkiye during their disaster relief efforts following the massive earthquake.

Our head office is based in the US, and we focus our efforts wherever we see genuine need. We ensure that 100 percent of the funds go directly to the cause, with on-ground staff carrying out our programs.

BRR: Elaborate on the foundation’s Pakistan chapter. What kind of activities are the foundation involved in Pakistan?

NM: I strongly believe that education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty. In Pakistan, our foundation is dedicated to revitalizing schools that have been shut down. We undertake comprehensive renovations, which include repairing toilets, installing water pipes, reconstructing buildings and roofs, and providing necessary furniture such as tables and chairs, so girls feel safe to attend the schools. We also set up libraries and introduced computers to ensure that the schools are fully equipped to offer quality education.

Our efforts have led to remarkable results, with some schools now achieving 100 percent attendance. We take pride in creating a dignified and safe environment where children, including girls, feel secure. Beyond infrastructure, we focus on the quality of education by providing teacher training, establishing libraries, and offering computer classes.

Additionally, we support students beyond secondary school by providing scholarships, helping them achieve their dreams. Our goal is to nurture well-educated citizens who can support their families and break free from the cycle of poverty. We also ensure that our students receive nutritious midday meals.

Women empowerment is a significant challenge in South Asia, and we address it through multiple facets. Empowering women involves improving the education and health of their children. We conduct tele-training in remote areas, providing access to quality healthcare, useful knowledge, and updated information. We connect women with doctors who assist them, especially during pregnancies. During COVID-19, our health staff went into the remotest villages and tribal areas to help administer the vaccine, overcoming resistance through education about the importance of staying safe during the global pandemic. In Pakistan, India, and Africa, we teach women sewing skills, enabling them to become self-sufficient and earn an income.

Our mission varies when we work in Rohingya, Syrian, or Palestinian refugee camps. These individuals have endured immense trauma, and we aim to help them heal. We emphasize that being healthy and strong is essential for them to support their children. We offer sewing classes in these camps to help women bring money to the table.

Our goal is to provide as much knowledge as possible because ignorance can be detrimental. We are also introducing a mental health awareness program, not only for those who have experienced trauma but also for daily life challenges.

BRR: Do you have a physical presence like a regional office in Pakistan?

NM: Yes, we have a regional office in Multan. Our dedicated team works tirelessly, often in the remotest areas, to ensure our projects are implemented effectively.

BRR: Are you doing anything to address the impacts of climate change?

NM: Absolutely. There are many ways to support the environment, and one of our primary initiatives is installing solar power systems. Most of the buildings we construct are powered by solar energy, reflecting our commitment to protecting and preserving the environment. We also focus on raising awareness among our staff and beneficiaries about sustainable living practices.

While recycling is not yet widespread in many developing countries, we strive to increase awareness and promote recycling efforts. We believe in driving change from the grassroots level, so every project we undertake includes planting numerous trees and encouraging our students to engage in seedling activities. Through these efforts, we aim to make a positive impact on the environment and combat the effects of climate change.

BRR: What is the mode of financing these projects?

NM: Our projects are primarily funded through donations. These funds come from a combination of my family, friends, acquaintances, some partners, and myself. One of the key aspects that sets us apart is that 100 percent of the funds go directly to the projects on the ground, unlike many other organizations. This transparency significantly enhances our credibility among donors.

We are also very particular about allocating funds according to the donor’s intentions. For example, we ensure that Zakat money is used appropriately or that donations intended for any distress or suffering populations are directed specifically to that cause. This meticulous approach to fund management helps maintain trust and integrity with our supporters.