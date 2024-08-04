AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sports

Mixed relay swim training session cancelled over Seine water quality

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2024 10:52am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Paris Olympics organisers have cancelled Sunday’s swimming training session for the triathlon mixed relay event after recent heavy rain affected water quality levels in the Seine river.

The decision was made late on Saturday after tests showed water quality did not meet the required threshold following rain on July 31 and Aug. 1.

The mixed relay race is scheduled for Monday.

Australia ‘redemption’ with Olympic freestyle relay gold

“We are expecting an improvement on the conditions in the next hours, but not to a level to which the swim familiarization planned for tomorrow can take place,” organisers said in a statement.

“In view of these conditions, we have decided to cancel the swim familiarisation tonight to avoid late communication to athletes.”

Pollution in the Seine after heavy rains had caused the men’s race to be postponed for a day, after swimming practice sessions were cancelled two days in a row.

