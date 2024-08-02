AGL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
AIRLINK 106.72 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.03%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (14.7%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.55 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.75%)
FFL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
HUBC 149.65 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.29%)
HUMNL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.57%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NBP 47.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.4%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.93 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.38%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
SEARL 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 44.45 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (7.91%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (8.26%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.21%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.04%)
UNITY 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,318 Increased By 91.3 (1.11%)
BR30 25,941 Increased By 461.3 (1.81%)
KSE100 78,264 Increased By 523.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 25,242 Increased By 196.9 (0.79%)
Aug 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia ‘redemption’ with Olympic freestyle relay gold

AFP Published 02 Aug, 2024 12:11pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: Ariarne Titmus said Australia earned “redemption” Thursday by soaring to the women’s Olympic 4x200m freestyle relay gold in the second-fastest time ever.

Led off by Mollie O’Callaghan and brought home by Titmus, with Lani Pallister and Brianna Throssell in the middle legs, they touched in an Olympic-record 7min 38.08sec.

The Katie Ledecky-led United States (7:40.86) took silver and defending champions China (7:42.34) bronze.

It avenged Australia’s failure to win gold in Tokyo when China set a new world record to stun both them and the Americans.

“It was really fun. I feel like a bit of redemption for us,” said Titmus, the 400m champion, who came second in the 200m final behind O’Callaghan.

“Tokyo was definitely not the result we wanted and I personally wasn’t happy with how I performed in the relay in Tokyo.

“So I felt like I put pressure on myself to lift this team. I feel like I have a role to play in this team and do the best job I possibly can. And I think I did that tonight.

“I’m proud that they had faith in me and in the back to put me last and get the job done. But very, very special up there on the podium with the girls.”

Olympic swim star Titmus warns she is better now than Tokyo

They got a flying start from O’Callaghan, who clocked 1:53.52 to give them the lead, but it was Titmus who sealed the deal, coming home in a sizzling 1:52.95 to leave the USA and China in her wake.

Their time at La Defense Arena was second only to their own world best, set at the 2023 world championships.

“It was amazing to be able to swim alongside these girls, I say over and over again it’s a privilege and it’s always exciting to compete for Australia,” said O’Callaghan.

“There’s not many words I can say because my brain is kind of going everywhere and I’m just really excited.”

Ariarne Titmus Paris Olympics Olympic Games Paris 2024

Comments

200 characters

Australia ‘redemption’ with Olympic freestyle relay gold

Heavy rain, floods in Pakistan kill at least 30

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs257,300 per tola

Joe Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Oil prices up but on course for fourth weekly fall amid demand concerns

Conditions for GST payment, tax returns relaxed

FY25 sell-off plan likely to be approved today

Imprest money: Govt weighs debit card against credit card for PSEs

IMF to approve $7bn EFF by end of month: Aurangzeb

Read more stories