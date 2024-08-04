AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-04

Malaysian palm oil futures up

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2024 02:47am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Friday tracking rival oils, although the ringgit’s persistent strength capped the upside momentum.

The contract fell 0.63% this week, a second consecutive weekly drop. The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 47 ringgit, or 1.21%, to 3,917 ringgit ($871.41) a metric ton on the closing.

“Signs of recovery in Dalian palm olein and Chicago’s soyoil have lifted the futures today. Nonetheless, the persistent strength of the ringgit has capped the upside momentum,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 1.58% against the US dollar, making the vegetable oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.82% higher, while its palm oil contract gained 2.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.99%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. India’s palm and soybean oil imports surged to their highest levels in about a year in July, as refiners increased purchases following a price correction and in anticipation of a potential import duty hike, dealers said on Friday. Indonesia’s biodiesel consumption in the first half of 2024 reached 6.12 million kilolitres, data from the energy ministry showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s plan to revise domestic market obligation (DMO) rules for palm oil will not affect the DMO export ratio. Export quotas are set at four times the volume of palm oil that companies supply locally. Extra allotments are given to companies that sell in smaller, household-friendly sizes.

Malaysian palm oil exports in July were seen rising between 22.8% and 30.91%, cargo surveyor Amspec Agri and Intertek Testing Services said. Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) estimated exports stood at 1.48 million tons, according to LSEG, a 23.6% jump from June.

Oil Palm Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil futures up

Companies Act, other administered legislation: Five HCs designated as special courts to try cases

Maersk intends to invest $2bn for business expansion: minister

Govt mulling raising GST on tractors to 14pc

Ogra urged to conduct probe: OCAC concerned at discounted sale of imported oil by OMC

Pakistan supports Iranian call for OIC extraordinary moot

Imran Khan says will talk to those who wield ‘real power’

0.2m solar kits to be distributed in Sindh

Dissenting notes: Two SC judges say majority’s order made ‘a new parliamentary party’

CCP grants approval: Lucky Core acquiring certain assets of Pfizer

Deductions, tax credits to salaried class, pensioners: FTO directs FBR, AGPR and AG Sindh to allow adjustment

Read more stories