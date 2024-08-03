AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says destroyed 76 Ukrainian drones

AFP Published August 3, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia and Ukraine repelled drone attacks overnight, their respective armed forces said on Saturday morning, over two years after Moscow launched its offensive on Ukraine.

Kyiv has stepped up strikes on Russian territory this year, targeting energy sites that it says fuel Russia’s assault on Ukraine, as well as towns and villages just across the border.

The Russian defence ministry said it destroyed at least 76 drones launched by Kyiv, including 36 over the border region of Rostov and 17 in the Oryol region.

Russian air defence disabled eight and nine drones respectively over the regions of Kursk and Belgorod, also bordering Ukraine.

Belgorod’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that Ukrainian forces targeted an oil depot where “one of the tanks caught on fire due to the explosion” but there were no casualties.

Russian drone attack damages infrastructure in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia region

Ukraine’s armed forces said they struck the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region and “a hit was recorded on the ammunition depots where guided aerial bombs were stored”.

Russian officials in the region did not comment but said six drones had been aimed at an oil depot in the Kamensky district, setting fire and damaging several fuel tanks.

Kyiv says it is carrying out these strikes in response to the Russian bombardments that it has seen for over two years.

On Saturday, it said it had faced several missiles and 29 drones, out of which 24 drones were destroyed.

Local officials in the central region of Vinnytsia said the attacks damaged infrastructure, without giving more details.

Russia Ukraine Russian forces Russia Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Russian drone

Comments

200 characters

Russia says destroyed 76 Ukrainian drones

Companies Act, other administered legislation: Five HCs designated as special courts to try cases

Maersk intends to invest $2bn for business expansion: minister

Govt mulling raising GST on tractors to 14pc

Ogra urged to conduct probe: OCAC concerned at discounted sale of imported oil by OMC

Pakistan supports Iranian call for OIC extraordinary moot

Imran Khan says will talk to those who wield ‘real power’

0.2m solar kits to be distributed in Sindh

Dissenting notes: Two SC judges say majority’s order made ‘a new parliamentary party’

CCP grants approval: Lucky Core acquiring certain assets of Pfizer

Deductions, tax credits to salaried class, pensioners: FTO directs FBR, AGPR and AG Sindh to allow adjustment

Read more stories