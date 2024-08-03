AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Markets Print 2024-08-03

OPEC oil output rises in July on Saudi rebound: survey

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2024 06:46am

LONDON: OPEC oil output rose in July, a Reuters survey found on Friday, as a rebound in Saudi Arabian supply and small increases elsewhere offset the impact of ongoing voluntary supply cuts by other members and the wider OPEC+ alliance.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 26.70 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, up 100,000 bpd from June, according to the survey based on shipping data and information from industry sources.

The increase comes despite OPEC+, which comprises OPEC and allies such as Russia, keeping in place most of its output cuts until the end of 2025 to bolster the market in the face of tepid demand growth, high interest rates and rising US production.

A meeting of top OPEC+ ministers on Thursday kept oil output policy unchanged including a plan to start unwinding one layer of output cuts from October, and repeated that the hike could be paused or reversed if needed.

OPEC+ US OPEC Saudi Arabia Russia Oil OPEC oil output

