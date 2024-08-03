Drug trafficker hanged in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Friday hanged a convicted drug trafficker, authorities said, in the city-state’s second execution this year.

The 45-year-old Singaporean man was executed at Changi prison for trafficking 36.93 grams (1.3 ounces) of pure heroin, more than twice the 15 grams that merits the death penalty in the strict city-state, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

Rights groups declined to give details about the convict’s identity and his case as the family has requested privacy.