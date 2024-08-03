July, Aug: KATI seeks KE’s inclusion in bills’ payment extension

KARACHI: The President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Johar Qandhari, has expressed concern over the exclusion of Karachi from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to extend the payment deadline for July and August electricity bills by 10 days. While the extension applies to consumers across the country, the K-Electric was notably absent from the notification.

Qandhari emphasized that this oversight leaves Karachi without the intended relief.

“It is disturbing that Karachi has been deprived of this much-needed extension,” he stated.

The President of KATI highlighted that NEPRA had confirmed over-billing by all electricity distribution companies nationwide, including K-Electric. In response to this, the prime minister had announced the extension to ease the burden on consumers. However, the exclusion of K-Electric means that Karachi's consumers, who were also affected by the over-billing, will not benefit from the relief measures.

Qandhari demanded that the government immediately amend the notification to include K-Electric, ensuring that the people and industrial consumers of Karachi receive the same relief as the rest of the country.

He pointed out that consumers are already struggling with high electricity tariffs and capacity charges from Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The KATI president also remarked on the broader economic impact, noting that exorbitant electricity bills are not only straining individuals but also affecting the economy and exports due to increased production costs. He called for urgent reforms to the electricity system, advocating for the provision of electricity at fair and lower prices. He urged that DISCOs and IPPs be mandated to ensure uninterrupted power supply and to eliminate over-billing practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024