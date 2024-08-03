AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-03

July, Aug: KATI seeks KE’s inclusion in bills’ payment extension

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: The President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Johar Qandhari, has expressed concern over the exclusion of Karachi from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to extend the payment deadline for July and August electricity bills by 10 days. While the extension applies to consumers across the country, the K-Electric was notably absent from the notification.

Qandhari emphasized that this oversight leaves Karachi without the intended relief.

“It is disturbing that Karachi has been deprived of this much-needed extension,” he stated.

The President of KATI highlighted that NEPRA had confirmed over-billing by all electricity distribution companies nationwide, including K-Electric. In response to this, the prime minister had announced the extension to ease the burden on consumers. However, the exclusion of K-Electric means that Karachi's consumers, who were also affected by the over-billing, will not benefit from the relief measures.

Qandhari demanded that the government immediately amend the notification to include K-Electric, ensuring that the people and industrial consumers of Karachi receive the same relief as the rest of the country.

He pointed out that consumers are already struggling with high electricity tariffs and capacity charges from Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The KATI president also remarked on the broader economic impact, noting that exorbitant electricity bills are not only straining individuals but also affecting the economy and exports due to increased production costs. He called for urgent reforms to the electricity system, advocating for the provision of electricity at fair and lower prices. He urged that DISCOs and IPPs be mandated to ensure uninterrupted power supply and to eliminate over-billing practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs nepra power tariff business community KATI electricity bills KATI president payment of electricity bills KE electricity bills KE customer Johar Qandhari

Comments

200 characters

July, Aug: KATI seeks KE’s inclusion in bills’ payment extension

ECC approves urea import proposal

Apr-Jun quarter: Nepra approves Rs6.69bn negative adjustment for KE

Senate panel told: Ogra takes over oil demand-supply function

2024-29 sell-off roadmap presented to Dar

India, BD enact new law: Ministry working on draft ‘Dam Safety Act’

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.12pc

No visa-free entry for Indians, Afghans, Cabinet told

Petroleum policy: New PD terms could discourage $5bn potential investment

July petroleum sales dip 11pc to 1.2m tons yoy

SECP commissioners’ interview: Selection body reconstituted

Read more stories