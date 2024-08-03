AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Aug 03, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-08-03

PSDF, GIZ join hands to establish, enhance, & modify OJTCs

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) signed a contract for establishing, enhancing, and modifying On-The-Job-Training Centres (OJTCs) to create equitable employment and working conditions in the textile and fashion industry. The project aims at addressing structural challenges experienced by women and persons with disabilities (PWD), mainly in Punjab.

In line with CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif vision for women empowerment and providing dignified income for person with disabilities, this collaboration strives to create and transform income and employment opportunities for women and marginalized groups. The two-year collaboration accounts for Rs88 million investment, with an increased focus on technical and soft skills. The key training districts are Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, and Karachi.

The initiative will establish 13 industry-based OJTCs and 2 specialized centres for PWDs, training 4,000 trainees in total, and equipping them with the skills necessary to prosper in the competitive textile and fashion sector, including leather goods, footwear, sports goods, and gloves manufacturing.

Muhammad Ubaid, Head of Project at GIZ, stated, “This has been one of its kind interventions, as we are eager to establish OJTCs for the first time in the country to empower women and create meaningful job opportunities for the growth of Pakistan’s economy.”

Ahmed Khan, CEO of PSDF stated, “We are thrilled to partner with GIZ on this groundbreaking initiative to establish OJTCs in the textile and fashion industry. This collaboration represents a significant step towards creating inclusive and equitable employment opportunities for women and persons with disabilities in Punjab. By focusing on both technical and soft skills, we aim to empower women and marginalized communities to drive economic growth and inclusion.”

The combined efforts will not only boost employability but also mark as an important step toward achieving gender equity and opportunities for PWDs. PSDF has been a leading force in driving progress and hope for Punjab’s youth, achieving remarkable successes in skills development.

