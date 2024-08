KARACHI: Bawany Air Products Limited has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with the Sponsor shareholders of Alman Seyyam Sugar Mills (Private) Limited (ASSM) for purchase of 100 percent of their shareholding held by them in ASSM for the total consideration of Rs 12.00 billion.

This was informed by Bawany Air Products Limited, in material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.

