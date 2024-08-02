AGL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AIRLINK 106.60 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.91%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (15.27%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.88%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
FFBL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.29%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
HUBC 148.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.78%)
HUMNL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.54%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NBP 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.38%)
OGDC 130.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1%)
PAEL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.88%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.37%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.49 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (8.01%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (8.13%)
TREET 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.81%)
TRG 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.86%)
UNITY 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,314 Increased By 86.9 (1.06%)
BR30 25,885 Increased By 404.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 78,214 Increased By 473.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 25,233 Increased By 187.9 (0.75%)
Aug 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Volvo Cars’ July sales rise 6% driven by European EVs

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2024 01:50pm

COPENHAGEN: Volvo Cars’ sales rose 6% year-on-year in July to 57,447 cars, driven by an increase in fully electric vehicles in Europe, the Sweden-based automaker said on Friday.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China’s Geely Holding, said in a statement that total sales in Europe, the biggest market for Volvo Cars, were up 40%, while sales in the United States and China fell by 11% and 31%, respectively.

“We are pleased to report another month of sales growth, which is driven largely by the sales in Europe despite a generally challenging market environment,” deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer Bjorn Annwall said in the statement.

Volvo Cars braces for challenges in 2023 after quarterly profit falls

Sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid models were up 49% compared to the same period of 2023, especially driven by Europe, and also accounted for 49% of all cars sold during July.

Shares in the company fell 0.7% by 0724 GMT, outperforming Stockholm’s benchmark stock market index which traded down 2%.

Volvo Cars aims to have electric vehicles account for half of its sales by volume by mid-decade and hopes to sell only EVs by 2030.

Volvo European EVs

Comments

200 characters

Volvo Cars’ July sales rise 6% driven by European EVs

Heavy rain, floods in Pakistan kill at least 30

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs257,300 per tola

Joe Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Attock Refinery CEO calls for phased deregulation in petroleum prices

Oil prices up but on course for fourth weekly fall amid demand concerns

Conditions for GST payment, tax returns relaxed

FY25 sell-off plan likely to be approved today

Imprest money: Govt weighs debit card against credit card for PSEs

Read more stories