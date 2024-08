Ratings showed 50% of French soft wheat in good or excellent condition by July 29, stable versus the previous week but down from 78% a year earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Chicago soybeans, corn edge down on ample US supplies, China demand worries

The rating for the time of year is now worse than in 2020, when French wheat crops were also affected by heavy rain during planting, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.