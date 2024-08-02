AGL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
World

Plane carrying detainees released by Russia lands in US

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2024 10:49am
Evan Gershkovich, who was released from detention in Russia, gestures after disembarking from a plane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., August 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Evan Gershkovich, who was released from detention in Russia, gestures after disembarking from a plane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., August 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: A plane carrying detainees released by Russia landed in the United States late on Thursday at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, media footage showed.

Russia freed US journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-US Marine Paul Whelan on Thursday as part of the biggest prisoner exchange of its kind since the end of the Cold War.

Russia frees US reporter in major prisoner swap with West: Turkey

The White House said the US had negotiated the trade with Russia, Germany and three other countries.

The deal, negotiated in secrecy for more than a year, involved 24 prisoners, including 16 moving from Russia to the West and eight prisoners held in the West being sent back to Russia.

