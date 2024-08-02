AGL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AIRLINK 106.58 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.89%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (15.85%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.88%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
HUBC 148.99 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.84%)
HUMNL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.84%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NBP 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.38%)
OGDC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.01%)
PAEL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.07%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.37%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (7.31%)
TPLP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.86%)
UNITY 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,899 Increased By 419.8 (1.65%)
KSE100 78,259 Increased By 518.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.6 (0.74%)
Aug 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-02

Pakistan to observe mourning day today

Recorder Report Published August 2, 2024 Updated August 2, 2024 09:32am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe a day of mourning today (Friday) in solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters in the wake of assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, chief of Hamas Political Bureau, in Tehran on Wednesday.

It was decided in a consultative meeting of the ruling coalition, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Through a joint statement, the ruling coalition strongly condemned the Israel’s state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran, group says

Declaring Friday (today) as mourning day across Pakistan, the meeting also decided that funeral prayer in absentia of Ismail Haniyeh will be offered in the entire country after the Friday prayers. The meeting also decided to present a resolution in the Parliament to express full solidarity with Palestine.

The participants of the meeting jointly expressed their grief and anger over the ongoing Israeli cruelty and brutality on the people in Palestine for last nine months.

They also strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities and expressed full solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

In the meeting, deep sorrow was expressed over the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran yesterday.

The meeting agreed that the incident was a deliberate conspiracy to sabotage the efforts to stop the ongoing atrocities on Palestinians and establish peace in the region. Such events destroy the world peace and create more tension in the region.

The prime minister termed the ongoing Israel’s state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine as a tragedy for the Muslim Ummah.

The meeting demanded to ensure immediate access to humanitarian aid for the unarmed Palestinians.

In the meeting, it was decided that Pakistan will continue the delivery of relief goods to Palestine and will take effective measures for the medical assistance of the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters, under which the injured Palestinians will be brought to Pakistan for treatment.

The meeting also decided that Palestinian medical students will be admitted to the medical colleges of Pakistan on aid basis to continue their education.

The participants were of the view that with the ongoing genocide and state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine, Israel was violating the resolutions of the United Nations, the decisions of the International Court of Justice and international laws, while the international community remained a silent spectator.

The participants demanded that the entire international community must adopt a clear and blunt position to stop this cruelty and brutality, otherwise, the status of international laws and institutions will remain a question mark for future generations.

The meeting also demanded from the international community, including the United Nations to break their silence and immediately stop the ongoing genocide of the oppressed Palestinians by the Zionist forces and bring Israel to justice for war crimes and atrocities on the Palestinians.

Leaders and senior representatives of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Pakistan Muslim League-Zia and National Party attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Israel Gaza Palestinians PM Shehbaz Sharif Ismail Haniyeh Israel Hamas war Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh Haniyeh martyred Ismail Haniyeh assassination Ismail Haniyeh funeral prayers mourning day

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan to observe mourning day today

Heavy rain, floods in Pakistan kill at least 30

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs257,300 per tola

Joe Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Attock Refinery CEO calls for phased deregulation in petroleum prices

Oil prices up but on course for fourth weekly fall amid demand concerns

Conditions for GST payment, tax returns relaxed

FY25 sell-off plan likely to be approved today

Imprest money: Govt weighs debit card against credit card for PSEs

Read more stories