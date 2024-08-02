Pakistan to observe mourning day today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe a day of mourning today (Friday) in solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters in the wake of assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, chief of Hamas Political Bureau, in Tehran on Wednesday.

It was decided in a consultative meeting of the ruling coalition, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Through a joint statement, the ruling coalition strongly condemned the Israel’s state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine.

Declaring Friday (today) as mourning day across Pakistan, the meeting also decided that funeral prayer in absentia of Ismail Haniyeh will be offered in the entire country after the Friday prayers. The meeting also decided to present a resolution in the Parliament to express full solidarity with Palestine.

The participants of the meeting jointly expressed their grief and anger over the ongoing Israeli cruelty and brutality on the people in Palestine for last nine months.

They also strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities and expressed full solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

In the meeting, deep sorrow was expressed over the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran yesterday.

The meeting agreed that the incident was a deliberate conspiracy to sabotage the efforts to stop the ongoing atrocities on Palestinians and establish peace in the region. Such events destroy the world peace and create more tension in the region.

The prime minister termed the ongoing Israel’s state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine as a tragedy for the Muslim Ummah.

The meeting demanded to ensure immediate access to humanitarian aid for the unarmed Palestinians.

In the meeting, it was decided that Pakistan will continue the delivery of relief goods to Palestine and will take effective measures for the medical assistance of the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters, under which the injured Palestinians will be brought to Pakistan for treatment.

The meeting also decided that Palestinian medical students will be admitted to the medical colleges of Pakistan on aid basis to continue their education.

The participants were of the view that with the ongoing genocide and state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine, Israel was violating the resolutions of the United Nations, the decisions of the International Court of Justice and international laws, while the international community remained a silent spectator.

The participants demanded that the entire international community must adopt a clear and blunt position to stop this cruelty and brutality, otherwise, the status of international laws and institutions will remain a question mark for future generations.

The meeting also demanded from the international community, including the United Nations to break their silence and immediately stop the ongoing genocide of the oppressed Palestinians by the Zionist forces and bring Israel to justice for war crimes and atrocities on the Palestinians.

Leaders and senior representatives of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Pakistan Muslim League-Zia and National Party attended the meeting.

