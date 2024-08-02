AGL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AIRLINK 106.72 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.03%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (15.27%)
DCL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.89%)
DFML 42.55 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3%)
DGKC 83.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.01%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
FFL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 149.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.32%)
HUMNL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
KOSM 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.33%)
MLCF 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.85%)
NBP 47.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.4%)
OGDC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.01%)
PAEL 26.93 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.38%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 112.75 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.41%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SEARL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.22%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 44.45 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (7.91%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.39%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.21%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.04%)
UNITY 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,318 Increased By 91.3 (1.11%)
BR30 25,928 Increased By 447.9 (1.76%)
KSE100 78,245 Increased By 504.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 25,234 Increased By 188.9 (0.75%)
Pakistan

Toshakhana gifts case second reference: IHC issues notices to NAB in plea challenging arrest of IK & Bushra

Terence J Sigamony Published 02 Aug, 2024 07:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Thursday, issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition challenging the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a second reference regarding Toshakhana gifts.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir conducted hearing of the petition filed by Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi.

During the hearing, the charge sheet in the old reference against Imran Khan was submitted before the court. At this, Justice Aurangzeb pointed out that the previous charge sheet was limited to graft jewellery.

He remarked that the PTI founder should demonstrate good intentions by cooperating with the investigation. The judge added that the NAB had previously asked you for a jewellery set, but you did not provide it. He continued that even now, you are not offering the gifts and you are taking a very risky approach by not proving your good intentions.

Justice Aurangzeb also questioned the PTI founder’s cooperation with the investigation, asking that is it true that you are not joining the investigation?

Later, the bench issued notices to the NAB directing it to submit its reply and deferred the hearing till August 8.

Earlier, the petitions against the arrest of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the new Toshakhana case were heard on July 25 by a two-member division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz; however, lawyers of PTI founder asked IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq not to hear the case.

The lawyers said that the PTI founder had filed a complaint against the IHC Chief Justice in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), so now he should not hear the case and send the case to another bench.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq rejected the request to leave the bench due to the filing of the reference and directed the lawyer to present his arguments.

Later, a new bench was formed to hear petitions against the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case as Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz went on summer vacation and she is not available to hear the case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

