KE says network stable as Karachi receives light to moderate rain

K-Electric (KE) said its network in Karachi was stable as the city received light to moderate rain on Thursday.

The only electricity utility in the city said more than 2,000 feeders out of the total 2,100 were working fine, adding that power restoration was underway on less than 100 feeders.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted winds, torrential showers, and thunderstorms across the country from August 1 to 6.

The MET office in Karachi said the city received light to moderate rain on Thursday morning.

Heavy rain breaks 44-year record in Lahore

As of the data collected at 11am, DHA Phase II received 13mm of rain, followed by 11.1mm at MOS (Old Area Airport), PAF Faisal Base and Quaidabad 6mm, Kemari 5.5mm, Gadap 5.3mm, Jinnah Terminal 4mm, Korangi 3.2mm, and Hassan Square 3mm.

The KE in its statement advised the citizens to maintain a safe distance from electricity infrastructure and not to use electrical switches or appliances like water motors during rain.