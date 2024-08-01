AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
At least 11 dead after heavy rain in northern India, hundreds missing

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2024
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: At least 11 people died after heavy rain lashed various parts of northern India on Thursday and more than 250 people were missing after downpours in the Himalayas, including pilgrims stranded on a famous pilgrimage route.

State-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 183 mm (seven inches) of rain in the past 24 hours in the famous tourist destination of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh state.

More than 50 people were missing after heavy rain over state capital Shimla and surrounding regions, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a post on X, adding that rescue operations were ongoing.

Two people died after a barrage in a power project was breached, obstructing connectivity in the region, state revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi told news agency ANI.

Indian Express newspaper reported that four people were killed after a cloudburst in Uttarakhand state and 200 pilgrims were stranded after rain washed away a part of their walking path.

Torrential rains, which, along with unabated construction have frequently triggered deadly flash floods and landslides in the mountains of India and neighbouring Pakistan and Nepal over the past few years, have been attributed to climate change.

Waterlogging in national capital

Residents were caught unawares by a sudden bout of intense rain in Delhi on Wednesday evening, with a total 147 mm (5.8 inches) recorded in eastern parts of Delhi and its suburbs by IMD.

At least five people died, according to local media. Visuals from ANI news agency, in which Reuters has a minority stake, showed flooding at the site in a northern part of the city where three students drowned in a flooded basement last week.

Indian soldiers building metal bridge to marooned area in Kerala landslides

Residents of the capital have experienced a series of extreme weather events in the past few months, from sizzling temperatures to floods and heavy rainfall that caused a roof collapse at the city’s airport.

