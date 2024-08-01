AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
AIRLINK 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.53%)
DCL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.42%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.39%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.8%)
FFBL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.51%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.87%)
NBP 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.36%)
OGDC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.37%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.87%)
PPL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
PRL 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.65%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 58.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.47%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TOMCL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.49%)
TPLP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
TREET 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 53.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,241 Decreased By -95.5 (-1.14%)
BR30 25,545 Decreased By -365.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 77,740 Decreased By -960.2 (-1.22%)
KSE30 25,045 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.25%)
Aug 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls for second session as firmer ringgit, rival oils weigh

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2024 10:28am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped for a second consecutive session on Thursday as a stronger ringgit and weakness in rival vegetable oils weighed on the contract.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 47 ringgit, or 1.2%, to 3,861 ringgit ($852.24) a metric ton by the midday break.

The contract fell 0.18% in July, its second consecutive monthly drop.

“Malaysia crude palm oil futures is tracking Dalian performance closely as well as our ringgit strengthening,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The Malaysian ringgit, the contract currency of trade, strengthened against the US dollar for a sixth straight session, rising 0.85% by midday.

A stronger ringgit can reduce buying interest for foreign currency holders.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was down 0.55%, while its palm oil contract dropped 0.66%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.39%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil exports in July are seen rising between 22.8% and 30.91%, cargo surveyor Amspec Agri and Intertek Testing Services said.

Malaysian palm oil future drops on strong ringgit

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) estimated exports stood at 1.48 million tons, according to LSEG, a 23.6% jump from June exports.

Palm oil FCPOc3 is expected to retest support at 3,881 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards 3,849 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said .

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil falls for second session as firmer ringgit, rival oils weigh

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Cannot defer reform agenda anymore, says Aurangzeb

Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh

Heavy rain breaks 44-year record in Lahore

MSCI Index: Pakistan’s weight likely to go up by 35-45bps: Topline Securities

Oil rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict

Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps 53% in 2QCY24, clocks in at Rs12bn

At least 11 dead after heavy rain in northern India, hundreds missing

KE says network stable as Karachi receives light to moderate rain

Death of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif in July confirmed, Israel says

Read more stories