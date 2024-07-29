AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-29

Urban development: PDP urges Sindh govt to set up ministry

Recorder Report Published 29 Jul, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: Noting neglect to crucial uplift of our major cities in Sindh, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday demanded of the government to set up a separate ministry of urban development in the province.

He said urban development is a key driver of economic uplift. It has the potential to become a positive transformative force for every aspect of sustainable development, including the reduction of inequality. When properly planned and managed, urbanization can reduce poverty and inequality by improving employment opportunities and quality of life, including through better education and health.

But when poorly planned, urbanization can lead to congestion, higher crime rates, pollution, increased levels of inequality and social exclusion. This is what we see in the urban centres of Sindh particularly Karachi, he said.

Shakoor said larger cities are generally richer but more unequal than smaller cities. The opportunities that cities bring are unevenly distributed in space, preventing entire neighborhoods and groups of population from accessing proper health care, good schools, sanitation, piped water, employment opportunities and adequate housing among others. Slums are the most notable extreme of the spatial concentration of urban poverty and disadvantage.

He said cities rely on urban planning to remain functional, grow in population, and attract businesses. Every crucial aspect of an urban environment is under the effect of how its layout is planned. This includes key infrastructure, transportation, and city area layout and density. He said lack of proper urban planning is the main hallmark of our megacity Karachi, where posh areas get more focus and larger budget, while poor slums are neglected in both attention and budget.

He asked the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to create a separate ministry of urban development in Sindh manned by a competent minister preferably the CM being its incharge minister and allocate adequate budget to it for a speedy and well-coordinated urban uplift of our province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Sindh Government Pasban Democratic Party PDP urban development

Comments

200 characters

Urban development: PDP urges Sindh govt to set up ministry

KE seeks PD’s help in getting MPCL gas

Tax refund cases: LHC bars FIA from taking steps against FBR officers

Power export to China: feasibility study on the cards

IK’s arrest: PTI says will start countrywide protest on Aug 5

35 killed as tribal feud sparks sectarian fighting in Kurram

PM announces series of significant visa reforms

Miftah says will move court against KE

Commodity traders say WHT to further fuel food inflation

IPP agreements main reason behind power challenges: PBF

CTO Islamabad accused of ‘deceiving’ tax system

Read more stories