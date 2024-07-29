China’s yuan eases slightly as dollar stabilizes

SHANGHAI: The yuan eased slightly against the US dollar on Friday, after having notched up its strongest close in two months a day earlier.

That was largely due to a firmer footing for the dollar which lost much ground against the yen on Thursday as carry trades were unwound.

The yuan was 0.04% lower against the dollar at 7.2481 as of 0348 GMT. It traded in a range of 7.2275 to 7.2512 during the morning.

The dollar was bolstered after data on Thursday showed the world’s largest economy expanded faster than expected and inflation slowed in the second quarter. That reduced expectations of a large rate cut in September or a sudden easing by the Federal Reserve at next week’s meeting.

Market participants said the yuan was unlikely to bounce much higher in the short-term given that the rebound in the yen appears to have temporarily encountered obstacles.

“USDCNH (the dollar-offshore yuan pair) and USDCNY (the dollar-onshore yuan pair) may continue to trade sideways with an upside skew within the 7.20-7.30 range,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

The yuan is up 0.3% against the dollar this month but 2% weaker for the year to date, held back by worries about the state of the Chinese economy.

Spot yuan opened at 7.2399 per dollar and was last trading 31 pips lower than the previous late session close and 1.7% weaker than the midpoint.