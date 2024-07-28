Whirlwind Stokes seals England’s 10-wicket rout of the West Indies

BIRMINGHAM: Ben Stokes hit the fastest Test fifty by an England batsman, breaking a record that had stood for over 40 years, as the hosts hammered the West Indies by 10 wickets to win the third Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Set 82 to win, England finished on 87-0 in a mere 7.2 overs as they completed a 3-0 series whitewash of the West Indies in spectacular style and with more than two days to spare.

England captain Stokes, opening in place of the injured Zak Crawley, needed just 24 balls to go to a fifty featuring nine fours and a six.

Root leads England revival against the West Indies in third Test

In the process, he bettered the previous record quickest Test-match fifty by an England batsman of 28 balls set by fellow all-rounder Ian Botham against India at Delhi back in 1981.

Stokes then ended the match by pulling opposing captain Kraigg Brathwaite’s part-time spin for six to finish 57 not out.

Earlier, express fast bowler Mark Wood – a Durham team-mate of Stokes – polished off the tail with a superb spell of 5-9 in six overs to finish with 5-40 in 14 overs as the West Indies were dismissed for 175 in their second innings.

West Indies opener Mikyle Louis, whose 57 was his maiden Test fifty and Kavem Hodge (55) offered some resistance but the next highest score in the innings was 12 – a total shared by Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder and extras.

Brief scores

West Indies 282 (K Brathwaite 61, J Holder 59; G Atkinson 4-47, C Woakes 3-69) and 175 (M Louis 57, K Hodge 55; M Wood 5-40) v England 376 (J Smith 95, J Root 87, C Woakes 62, B Stokes 54; A Joseph 4-122, J Seales 3-79) and 87-0 (B Stokes 57 no)

Result: England won by 10 wickets

Series: England win three-match series 3-0