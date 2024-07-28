AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Aussie Thompson to face Japan’s Nishioka in ATP Atlanta final

AFP Published 28 Jul, 2024 12:11pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: Australia’s Jordan Thompson, seeking his second ATP title of the year, and Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka advanced to the ATP Atlanta Open final with three-set triumphs on Saturday.

Thompson outlasted Chinese teen qualifier Shang Juncheng 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 while Nishioka beat France’s Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the first US hardcourt tuneup event for the US Open.

Nishioka, ranked 86th, has defeated 41st-ranked Thompson in all four of their prior ATP meetings, all on hardcourts, the most recent last year at Paris.

After breaking in the eighth game of the third set, Thompson blasted his 13th ace to reach match point and captured the match after two hours and 21 minutes on a forehand slam winner.

“I served really well,” Thompson said. “I only was broken one time, held off a couple of games. I felt like my serve really kept me in it.”

The 30-year-old from Sydney, into his fourth career ATP final, won his first ATP title in February at Los Cabos, defeating Norway’s Casper Ruud in the final.

He could jump from 41st in the world rankings into the top 30 for the first time by winning the crown.

World number one Swiatek into second round of Olympics tennis

Nishioka, 28, seeks his third career ATP title after the 2018 Shenzhen Open and 2022 Korea Open in Seoul.

Nishioka got a break chance and match point on Rinderknech in the final game and the Japanese star’s backhand winner ended matters after two hours and 19 minutes, advancing him to a sixth career ATP final.

Japan Yoshihito Nishioka Jordan Thompson Casper Ruud Korea Open ATP Atlanta Open final

Comments

200 characters

Aussie Thompson to face Japan’s Nishioka in ATP Atlanta final

3 Discos to be privatised in 1st phase: PC board

KP govt asks PHC to form judicial commission on May 9

Govt to sustain gas tariff at current level: Musadik

Pak PWD dissolution: Govt decides to hand over ongoing projects to provinces

Energy-efficient fans: Govt asks PEFMA to share its business plan

Recycled copper: Exporters allowed cut in value of input goods

JIT formed to probe anti-state social media drive

PTI files complaint against CEC before SJC

SECP registers 27,542 new cos in FY24

Saudi envoy, Dar discuss bilateral ties

Read more stories