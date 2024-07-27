AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-27

Terrorist killed in NWA IBO

Nuzhat Nazar Published 27 Jul, 2024 06:16am

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan District on reported presence of terrorists.

According to ISPR, Khawarji terrorist Razzaq was “sent to hell” after intense fire exchange.

He was a close associate of Khawarji Gul Bahadur and was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including target killing of Malik Sher Muhammad, grandson of Faqir of Ippi on 6 January 2023 as well as facilitation of suicide bombing attack in North Waziristan on 16 March 2024 which resulted in shahadat of seven brave soldiers, the ISPR stated.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

ISPR terrorists IBO North Waziristan district Pakistan Security forces terrorist killed

