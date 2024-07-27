AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Meezan Bank, Haball sign referral arrangement agreement

Published 27 Jul, 2024

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has entered into a referral arrangement with Haball Pvt Ltd, a premier digital payments platform. Through this referral arrangement, Meezan’s clients can now leverage Haball’s multi-bank cash management services to fully digitize their order management lifecycle.

Additionally, with the convenience of receiving dealer collections directly into their Meezan accounts, regardless of the initiating bank, buyers will benefit from seamless and hassle-free funds disbursement. This initiative will not only enhance Meezan Bank’s existing cash management system but also expand the reach of its products, Meezan eBiz+ and Meezan Payroll Partner, to a broader customer base.

Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed, Group Head Transaction and International Banking Group at Meezan Bank, and Omer Bin Ahsan CEO of Haball (Pvt) Limited, signed the agreement.

Abdullah Ahmed, while speaking at the occasion said that Meezan Bank is excited to partner with Haball and believe this partnership will benefit both of our customers. “We look forward to working with Haball to help businesses in Pakistan streamline their payments process and improve their cash flow”, he added.

Omer Bin Ahsan, said that this collaboration with Meezan is a testament to our commitment to innovation in the digital payments space. “We are confident that this partnership will bring immense value to our clients by offering them seamless and efficient financial services”, he added.

This agreement marks a significant step forward in the strategic partnership between Meezan and Haball, aimed at leveraging digital innovation to offer their customers seamless and efficient financial services. The collaboration is expected to drive growth, enhance service delivery, and expand the reach of both organizations in the digital payments landscape.

