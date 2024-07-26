‘Thrones’ meets Olympics in ‘Those About To Die,’ says director Emmerich

SAN DIEGO: It is easy to see why ‘Those About To Die,’ Roland Emmerich’s racy new TV drama set in Ancient Rome, is frequently described by critics as ‘Game of Thrones’ with added chariot racing and gladiators.

The series, starring Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian, does not shy away from sex and violence as its characters scheme and plot in a world of bloody brawls and bacchanalian brothels.

Reviews have almost without exception drawn a direct line from its Circus Maximus and Colosseum to the fictional ‘Thrones’ continent of Westeros – though not always favorably.

But Emmerich, the German director of blockbuster movies ‘Independence Day’ and ‘The Day After Tomorrow,’ told AFP that his first foray into television wears its influences proudly on its toga sleeve.

“It was inspired… I’m actually pleased” by the comparison to the HBO smash hit fantasy series, said Emmerich.

“That was the goal. To make it as big as possible, and pack even more action in,” he said.

The series finds Hopkins’ emperor in his final days, forced to choose an heir from his two sons – budding military general Titus, and scheming politician Domitian.

But much of the action takes place in the bowels of the Circus Maximus and the Colosseum, where Rome’s seedy underbelly meets to bet on the races and fights.

Rome is on the cusp of yet another rebellion, as starving citizens turn their ire on the imperial family. Desperate to deflect attention, the rulers lay on lavish sporting spectacles to assuage the masses.

“This is mainly a sports show… yes, it has some moments of character development and high drama, but it’s mainly about the excitement of sports,” said Emmerich.

Not coincidentally, the show is available in the United States on Peacock – the streaming platform owned by official Olympics broadcaster NBC.

Ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony Friday, the show is receiving a heavy marketing push this week at Comic-Con, the massive pop culture gathering taking place in San Diego, California.

Peacock has even constructed a scaled-down Circus Maximus “fan experience” in a prime spot just outside the convention center.

Attendees, split into five competing teams, take turns whipping the reins that propel their horses forward.

“Citizens of Rome, what great races so far!” shouts a man in a toga at a press preview, as miniature mechanized chariots skitter around a track, reminiscent of a fairground arcade game.

The event is par for the course at Comic-Con, where interactive “activations” around downtown San Diego have become as big a draw as the convention itself.

‘Shout in my face!’

As part of the marketing blitz, the series’ director and stars attended a Comic-Con panel and spoke with press.

Hopkins was notably – though not surprisingly – absent. The 86-year-old famously did not even show up for the Oscars when he won his second best actor Academy Award for ‘The Father’ in 2021.

But his presence on the Italian film set used for ‘Those About To Die’ left a mark on his director and co-stars.

Emmerich sent the script to Hopkins “not actually believing that he will say yes,” before discovering that the Welsh thespian is a history buff who wanted the part.

“At a steep price, but still!” recalled Emmerich. “I had so many good discussions with him about Rome and the whole culture. He’s a total fan.”

Jojo Macari, who plays the emperor’s younger son Domitian, recalled being advised by Hopkins to say his lines “really bloody loudly.”

“The message was… come in with confidence, come at me, come and shout in my face. I want you to do it!”