AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-05

India, China foreign ministers agree to work on border issues

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2024 03:17am

NEW DELHI/BEIJING: India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday in Kazakhstan where the two agreed to step up talks to resolve issues along their border, New Delhi said in a statement.

India and China share a long Himalayan border, much of it poorly demarcated, and relations between the two countries have been sour since a military standoff in July 2020 when at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed.

India said Jaishankar met Wang on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana where they agreed that “prolongation of the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side.”

The two agreed to enhance meetings between their diplomatic and military officials “to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest,” the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Wang Yi Kazakhstan Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Chinese troops India and China

Comments

200 characters

India, China foreign ministers agree to work on border issues

Tax exemption on POL products: FBR suffers massive revenue loss in 2022-23

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

Unregistered retailers: 2.5pc advance tax stirs up a hornet’s nest

Detection of tax fraud cases: PM directs FBR to expedite efforts

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Discos’ consumers: Nepra set to hold hearing to put its stamp on revised SoT

HBFC sell-off progress reviewed: Talks held with interested business group

‘Unjust’ budget: MoC, exporters join the chorus against MoF, FBR

Power minister promises tariff relief

SCO member states’ summit: Pakistan will extend invitations to all heads

Read more stories