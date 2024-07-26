Fire erupts in building at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

A fire broke out at a building located on Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, early this morning, Aaj News reported.

As per initial details, the fire occurred in the Kashif Center building that is located at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The fire started in the wiring duct, and there was no emergency exit in the building.

The fire that began on the second floor spread to the upper floors. Multiple people are trapped in the building and are currently being rescued.

Fire tenders as well as a snorkel are engaged in extinguishing the fire, and the evacuation of people is ongoing with the help of the snorkel, Aaj News reported.

