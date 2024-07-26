AGL 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.45%)
AIRLINK 107.62 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.42%)
BOP 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
DCL 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
DFML 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
DGKC 88.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FCCL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
FFBL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
FFL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUBC 149.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.42%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
KEL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.33%)
NBP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.81%)
OGDC 130.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.61%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.57%)
PRL 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
PTC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
SEARL 54.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.54%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TOMCL 36.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.71%)
TPLP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
UNITY 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 8,269 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.31%)
BR30 26,072 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 78,430 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.05%)
KSE30 25,194 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.02%)
World

US arrests Mexican drug lord ‘El Mayo’ and El Chapo’s son in Texas

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2024 10:45am
A barman stands next to a TV showing the news of the arrest of Mexican drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and the son of his former partner, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman at a private airport in El Paso, Texas, at a cantina in Mexico City, Mexico July 25, 2024. Photo: Reuters
A barman stands next to a TV showing the news of the arrest of Mexican drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and the son of his former partner, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman at a private airport in El Paso, Texas, at a cantina in Mexico City, Mexico July 25, 2024. Photo: Reuters

MEXICO CITY: Mexican drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and the son of his former partner, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, were arrested in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday, the US Justice Department said.

“The Justice Department has taken into custody two additional alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world,” the department said in a statement.

Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of El Chapo, face multiple charges in the US “for heading the Cartel’s criminal operations, including its deadly fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks,” the statement said.

The arrest of Guzman Lopez was first reported by Reuters, ahead of the Justice Department statement.

Two US officials told Reuters that Zambada and Guzman Lopez were detained after landing in a private plane.

Zambada is one of the most consequential traffickers in Mexico’s history and co-founded the Sinaloa Cartel with El Chapo, who was extradited to the United States in 2017 and is serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison.

After El Chapo’s extradition, his criminal empire was inherited by four of his sons – known as Los Chapitos, or Little Chapos – who took over his faction of the cartel and became some of the biggest exporters of fentanyl to the United States.

Mexican economy seen growing up to 3.5pc in 2024

El Mayo and Los Chapitos have had a fractious relationship since El Chapo’s extradition, and the arrests of the two traffickers may trigger instability or even violence in Mexico.

US federal prosecutors in February charged Zambada with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, which the Drug Enforcement Administration says is the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

El Mayo El Chapo Justice Department statement

Comments

200 characters

